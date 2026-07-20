Government clears misconceptions over NAKSHA land survey project

The Department of Land Resources (DoLR) has issued a detailed clarification to address misinformation surrounding the National Geospatial Knowledge-based Land Survey of Urban Habitations (NAKSHA), assuring citizens that the ongoing mapping exercise does not affect property ownership, legal land titles or existing boundaries.

The clarification, released in coordination with the Directorate of Settlement and Land Records (DSLR), Government of Goa, comes as the NAKSHA pilot project progresses under the Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP). Officials said the initiative is focused on creating accurate GIS-based maps of urban land parcels to improve town planning, strengthen land administration and support better public infrastructure planning.

Property ownership remains fully protected

The department stressed that all existing property records and ownership rights remain legally valid throughout the project. It also dismissed rumours suggesting that landowners living outside their hometowns or abroad could lose their property if they are not present during the survey.

According to the government, the programme includes several verification stages and officially notified public review periods that protect the interests of absent property owners. Legal ownership continues to be determined by valid land records and established laws, meaning no neighbour or third party can claim ownership simply because they were present when survey teams visited an area.

Mapping exercise is not linked to land acquisition

Officials also clarified that NAKSHA is only a land parcel mapping programme and should not be confused with any land acquisition process. The survey is not intended to transfer private land to the government, nor is it being carried out to increase local property taxes.

The exercise records the physical position of land parcels as they exist on the ground. Any ongoing disputes related to ownership or property boundaries will continue to be handled through the appropriate judicial and administrative authorities without being influenced by the mapping process.

Inquiry process begins after field verification

With the physical ground-truthing stage now complete, the formal inquiry process will run from July 16 to August 14, 2026. Property owners have been asked to appear before the concerned Inspector at the Office of the Inspector of Survey and Land Records (ISLR), Osia Commercial Arcade, SGPDA Market, Margao, carrying documents related to their property titles.

The department said citizens do not need technical knowledge or surveying experience to participate, as officials will guide them through every stage of the process. It also urged the public to ignore rumours and rely only on information issued through official government channels while actively taking part in the verification exercise.