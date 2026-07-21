Star-Powered World Cup Halftime Show Steals the Spotlight

In a dazzling display of musical talent, superstars Madonna, BTS, Justin Bieber, and Shakira lit up the first-ever World Cup final halftime show. The performance, resembling a traditional Super Bowl spectacle, was held at New York New Jersey Stadium, marking a unique addition to this year's tournament. Soccer legends Ronaldo and Ronaldinho made headlines driving Madonna onto the stage on a dune buggy.

In corporate news, Paramount Skydance has been ordered to halt its $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery until August 3. A federal judge sided with states arguing that the merger would hinder competition in the media landscape.

Meanwhile, AMC Entertainment reported an unexpected profit this quarter, buoyed by summer blockbusters like 'The Super Mario Galaxy Movie' and 'The Odyssey'. Director Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' has achieved impressive worldwide ticket sales of $264.1 million, showcasing strong recovery for the cinema sector post-pandemic.