Akhilesh Yadav Slams Government Over Exam Leak and Protest Crackdown

Samajwadi Party leader and Lok Sabha MP Akhilesh Yadav criticized the central government on Tuesday over its handling of an alleged exam paper leak and subsequent police action during a CJP protest in Delhi. Yadav, speaking to reporters, emphasized that it is the government's duty to maintain the sanctity of examinations.

Yadav didn't mince words, accusing the ruling party of failing to prevent paper leaks and decrying the force used against students during protests. He questioned the ruling party's moral standing, asking, 'Is this Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas? Is this Amrit Kaal?' His remarks highlighted the growing demand for accountability from the Union Education Minister, who Yadav claims hasn't resigned due to political maneuvering.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister JP Nadda visited Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital to meet with those injured in the protest and discussed treatment with the medical staff. The protests follow demands for ministerial resignations and compensation for deceased NEET aspirants' families. The situation remains tense as police investigate the violence and protesters press on with their demands.