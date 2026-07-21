Delhi High Court Intervenes in Activist’s Detention
The Delhi High Court has authorized the transfer of activist Sonam Wangchuk from a government hospital to a private institution following his wife's claim of illegal detention. Wangchuk had been on a hunger strike supporting youth protests against corrupted medical entrance exams when police detained him over health concerns.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court has intervened to facilitate the transfer of activist Sonam Wangchuk from a government facility to a private hospital. This decision follows a petition by his wife, who accused authorities of illegally detaining him.
Wangchuk, 59, initiated a hunger strike on June 28 in support of the 'cockroach movement', a youth-driven protest demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged leaks in medical college entrance exams.
Authorities detained Wangchuk against his will, citing court orders for health monitoring, after he was picked up from a protest in New Delhi. His condition prompted legal action and sparked public discourse on the issue.
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