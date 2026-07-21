Delhi High Court Intervenes in Activist’s Detention

The Delhi High Court has intervened to facilitate the transfer of activist Sonam Wangchuk from a government facility to a private hospital. This decision follows a petition by his wife, who accused authorities of illegally detaining him.

Wangchuk, 59, initiated a hunger strike on June 28 in support of the 'cockroach movement', a youth-driven protest demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged leaks in medical college entrance exams.

Authorities detained Wangchuk against his will, citing court orders for health monitoring, after he was picked up from a protest in New Delhi. His condition prompted legal action and sparked public discourse on the issue.