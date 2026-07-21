Mumbai and Delhi Protests: From NEET Paper Leaks to Alleged Violence - A Deep Dive

In a significant crackdown, Mumbai Police have filed cases against more than 50 individuals tied to an unauthorized protest at Chaityabhoomi, Dadar, according to officials on Tuesday. The protest centered around Sonam Wangchuk's removal from a hunger strike in Delhi and ongoing grievances about NEET examination paper leaks.

Protesters, including students, staged a demonstration demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, leading to their detention. Meanwhile, Delhi witnessed intensified protests, purportedly in response to Wangchuk's hospitalization on July 18, prompting rallies across various cities.

The Delhi Police have launched an extensive investigation into potential violence during a CJP protest at Jantar Mantar, with five FIRs filed so far. Authorities are scrutinizing over 250 video recordings to identify those involved in acts of vandalism and aggressive behavior, amid concerns of a coordinated conspiracy.