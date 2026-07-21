South Korean President Faces Backlash Over Mortgage Deal Controversy

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung is under fire for extending credit to buyers of his Seoul apartment, despite strict mortgage limits championed by his own administration. This arrangement, perceived as contradictory to his policies, has sparked widespread criticism and debate over the nation's housing affordability crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 12:28 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 12:28 IST
South Korean President Faces Backlash Over Mortgage Deal Controversy
Deal
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has come under intense scrutiny following revelations that he extended credit to buyers of his Seoul apartment, despite strict mortgage constraints his administration has championed. Critics argue that this move contradicts his government's housing policies.

Documents indicate that Lee, who has positioned stricter mortgage lending as a cornerstone of his campaign to combat property speculation, facilitated a deal allowing buyers of his apartment to borrow significantly more than the current regulations permit. This has led to accusations of hypocrisy, particularly from the opposition People Power Party.

This controversy has intensified discussions about housing affordability in South Korea, highlighting the challenges faced by ordinary citizens in securing loans amidst tightening restrictions. Despite selling his apartment below market value, Lee's actions have sparked debate on the effectiveness of current lending policies.

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