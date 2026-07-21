Gauteng Defends Taxi Licence Review Amid Industry Concerns

The Gauteng government has reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with the taxi industry while defending its decision to review the province's operating licence system, saying the process is necessary to strengthen transparency and protect legitimate public transport operators.

The response comes after the Gauteng Taxi Industry (GTI) raised concerns about the Department of Roads and Transport's stakeholder engagement programme and the current model used to issue operating licences.

Government says taxi industry remains a vital transport partner

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela said the taxi industry continues to play an essential role in the province's public transport system by transporting millions of commuters every day.

She stressed that the provincial government values its relationship with organised taxi leadership and remains committed to maintaining regular engagement with operators and associations across Gauteng. According to the MEC, these consultations form part of the department's constitutional and legislative responsibility to build an efficient, integrated and accountable public transport network.

Diale-Tlabela added that structured engagement with the industry remains in place through quarterly meetings with provincial taxi leadership, with dialogue continuing to be the preferred approach for resolving challenges facing the sector.

Licence review aims to improve transparency

The MEC defended the department's review of the operating licence issuing system, saying the intervention was prompted by concerns raised from within the taxi industry itself. She explained that allegations of administrative inconsistencies, irregularities and possible corruption made it necessary for the department to examine the existing licensing process more closely. Preliminary findings from the review have already identified discrepancies that require further verification, highlighting the need for stronger oversight and improved system integrity. Diale-Tlabela said the department has a responsibility to safeguard lawful operators while restoring public confidence in the licensing system.

Department retains oversight of licensing process

While Transport Operating Licence Administrative Bodies (TOLABs) continue carrying out their statutory responsibilities, the MEC said the provincial department remains ultimately responsible for ensuring that the operating licence system complies with the law and functions in a transparent and accountable manner.

The department also confirmed that operating licences continue to be issued to qualifying public transport operators every week as part of its ongoing administrative processes.

Operators urged to collect licences before deadline

The MEC called on minibus taxi operators and scholar transport operators who have successfully applied for operating licences to collect their documents without delay. According to the department, operators who have received SMS notifications or communication through their associations have until 14 August 2026 to collect their operating licences. Failure to do so could result in the cancellation of the licences.