Ramaphosa vows faster action to tackle South Africa's water crisis

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reaffirmed the government's commitment to expanding access to safe and reliable water, saying efforts to resolve South Africa's water challenges are being accelerated as part of honouring the legacy of former President Nelson Mandela.

In his weekly newsletter following Mandela Day commemorations, Ramaphosa said access to clean water is central to the dignity and quality of life that Mandela envisioned for all South Africans. He stressed that the government is focusing on long-term reforms while responding to the immediate needs of communities facing water shortages.

New programme targets underserved communities

The President highlighted the launch of the National Water Access Acceleration Programme, which is designed to provide faster access to safe drinking water through decentralised supply systems. The initiative was officially launched in Hammanskraal, Gauteng, an area that has struggled with water quality problems for years and where a cholera outbreak claimed lives three years ago. As part of the programme, new boreholes have been handed over to residents and the Klipdrift Package Water Treatment Plant has been commissioned to improve the local water supply.

Similar projects involving borehole drilling, groundwater development, rainwater harvesting and the rehabilitation of existing water systems are also being implemented in parts of Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape. Ramaphosa said the programme is intended to reduce delays by using practical, locally suited solutions instead of relying only on large-scale infrastructure projects.

Government steps up reforms to improve water services

While noting that access to piped water has improved significantly since the end of apartheid, the President acknowledged that many municipalities continue to face serious challenges in maintaining ageing infrastructure and delivering reliable water services. To address these problems, the government established the National Water Crisis Committee earlier this year to coordinate action across national, provincial and local government.

The committee is working to strengthen municipal water and sanitation services, increase investment in infrastructure, reform water sector institutions, improve regulation and tackle corruption and criminal activity affecting water services. Ramaphosa said the National Water Action Plan brings together government departments, water boards, regulators and municipalities under a single implementation framework with clear responsibilities and timelines.

R156 billion allocated for water infrastructure

The President said the government has allocated R156 billion over the next three years for water and sanitation infrastructure as part of its broader public investment programme. He also pointed to legislative reforms that include the creation of the National Water Resources Infrastructure Agency, which will coordinate investment in bulk water projects across the country.

Public hearings on the Water Services Amendment Bill are expected to begin soon. The proposed legislation would strengthen enforcement measures and allow municipal managers who fail to properly manage water infrastructure to be held personally accountable.

Ramaphosa said municipalities will continue receiving financial and technical support, while the government will use legal measures, including directives, criminal proceedings and personal liability where appropriate, against officials who fail to comply with environmental and water service laws.

The President said South Africans have waited long enough for reliable water services and reaffirmed the government's commitment to delivering lasting solutions. He added that the goal is not only to overcome the current water crisis but also to fulfil Mandela's vision of ensuring every South African enjoys the constitutional right to safe and reliable access to water.