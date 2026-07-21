France Leads Europe with Social Media Ban for Minors
French Senators approved a groundbreaking law banning social media access for children under 15. Expected to pass the lower house, the law aims to protect minors' health and safety. France would be the first European country to adopt such restrictions, following Australia's earlier implementation for under-16s.
- Country:
- France
In a decisive move, French Senators approved a law on Tuesday banning social media access for children under the age of 15, marking a significant step in global efforts to protect minors online.
If also adopted by the lower house, this legislation would make France the first European country to impose such restrictions, following Australia's precedent set last December for kids under 16. The law, supported by President Emmanuel Macron, is intended to be active by the next academic year, restricting social media account openings for those below 15 starting September 1, with existing accounts to be closed within four months.
Platforms are expected to implement age verification as per French privacy regulations. Despite platforms' opposition to blanket bans, they have committed to compliance. Meanwhile, the European Commission is drafting its own regulations and will assess France's compliance with EU standards.
ALSO READ
-
French Mayor Evacuated Over Threats from Notorious Drug Gang
-
Europe's Fiery Summer: Wildfires and Extreme Heat Scorch the Continent
-
Diplomatic Tensions: France Confronts Iran
-
Controversial Pesticides Return: French Lawmakers Approve Emergency Farm Bill
-
Scorching Summers and Duty: France's Struggle to Adapt