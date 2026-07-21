Controversial Pesticides Return: French Lawmakers Approve Emergency Farm Bill

In a move sparking environmental controversy, French lawmakers have approved an emergency farm bill during a late-night session. This legislation might enable the temporary reintroduction of two pesticides previously banned in France due to their alleged harm to bees.

The bill navigates around the national ban by aligning with the broader European Union regulations, which still authorize these chemicals' use. This decision raises significant concerns from environmental groups about the potential negative impact on bee populations, vital to the agricultural ecosystem's health.

Proponents argue the necessity of these pesticides in addressing farming challenges, while critics fear long-term ecological repercussions. The situation highlights the ongoing tension between agricultural demands and environmental conservation efforts within the EU framework.