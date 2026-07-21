Europe's Fiery Summer: Wildfires and Extreme Heat Scorch the Continent

Firefighters grappled with Spain’s most significant wildfire of the year, as two firefighters lost their lives battling blazes in France amid Europe's relentless heatwave.

In Spain, over 1,200 people were evacuated from Guadalajara, with temperatures soaring over 40 degrees Celsius, intensifying fire threats.

Climate change accelerates, amplifying Europe's heatwaves, droughts, and wildfires while causing deadly excess heat-related deaths.