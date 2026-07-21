Europe's Fiery Summer: Wildfires and Extreme Heat Scorch the Continent
Europe faces extreme heatwaves and devastating wildfires, with Spain's largest wildfire raging and fatalities in France. These conditions stem from climate change, exacerbating heat, droughts, and storms. Additional repercussions include drought in England, extreme heat in Greece, and water shortages affecting shipping in Serbia.
- Country:
- France
Firefighters grappled with Spain’s most significant wildfire of the year, as two firefighters lost their lives battling blazes in France amid Europe's relentless heatwave.
In Spain, over 1,200 people were evacuated from Guadalajara, with temperatures soaring over 40 degrees Celsius, intensifying fire threats.
Climate change accelerates, amplifying Europe's heatwaves, droughts, and wildfires while causing deadly excess heat-related deaths.