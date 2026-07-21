Gates Foundation's Epstein Review Clears the Air

An external review for the Gates Foundation found no evidence of payment or involvement with Jeffrey Epstein's criminal activities. Though the foundation engaged with Epstein from 2011 to 2014, it primarily involved a proposed donor fund and polio eradication project, with no participation in any illegal actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 22:06 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 22:06 IST
Gates Foundation's Epstein Review Clears the Air
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An external review conducted for the Gates Foundation has absolved the organization of any payments or participation in criminal activities linked to Jeffrey Epstein. Despite past interactions, the review found no evidence of wrongdoing in conjunction with the disgraced financier, the foundation reported on Tuesday.

Under scrutiny due to Bill Gates' ties with Epstein, the review initiated by the foundation in March was performed by law firm WilmerHale. Communication between Epstein and Gates Foundation staff was revealed in January by the U.S. Justice Department but showed no illicit conduct.

The foundation engaged with Epstein between 2011 and 2014, mainly over a proposed donor-advised fund and supporting the International Peace Institute for polio eradication. Comprehensive inquiries, including over 50 staff interviews, underpin the review's conclusions, affirming the integrity of Gates Foundation's operations.

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