Gates Foundation's Epstein Review: No Evidence of Criminal Ties
An external review of the Gates Foundation found no evidence it engaged in financial transactions or criminal activities with Jeffrey Epstein. The review, conducted by WilmerHale, focused on interactions from 2011 to 2014. The foundation has implemented recommendations for better oversight to prevent future controversies.
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An external review conducted for the Gates Foundation reveals no evidence of financial transactions or participation in criminal activities with Jeffrey Epstein, according to a statement from the philanthropic group on Tuesday.
The review was commissioned amid scrutiny over Chair Bill Gates' relationship with Epstein, but it confirms that interactions were limited to discussions on proposed projects that ultimately did not materialize.
WilmerHale, a law firm, conducted the months-long investigation, advising the creation of new vetting processes for collaborators with ties to Gates, signaling a shift towards higher scrutiny in future interactions.