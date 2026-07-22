Escalating Costs and Rising Tensions: The U.S. War in Iran

The U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reports that the cost of the ongoing war in Iran has reached $37.5 billion. Facing critical midterm elections, Trump seeks $90 billion additional funding for the unpopular conflict. Lawmakers express frustration over lack of transparency, while fears of escalation persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 05:04 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 05:04 IST
Escalating Costs and Rising Tensions: The U.S. War in Iran
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  • Country:
  • United States

As political tensions escalate and midterm elections approach, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that the financial burden of the war in Iran has swollen to $37.5 billion. This news comes as intense bombing resumed, raising urgent requests for additional funding.

Lawmakers from both parties voiced their dissatisfaction with the conflict, criticizing President Donald Trump's administration for a lack of communication and transparency. Concerns grow over Trump's severe threats against Iran, raising alarm over potential war crimes and the prospect of another interminable war.

Secretary Hegseth emphasized the dire need for increased military budget allocations, warning of potential sacrifices in training and maintenance without immediate funding. As troop casualties rise, uncertainty looms over the future scale of U.S. military actions in the region.

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