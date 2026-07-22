Trump Announces Zero Tariff on Generic Drugs for Two Years

In a significant policy announcement, President Donald Trump stated on Tuesday that the U.S. will maintain a zero percent tariff on imported generic drugs for the next two years. This move aims to curtail drug costs and improve accessibility for American consumers.

Beginning August 1, the current tariff-free period for these pharmaceuticals will extend, providing a temporary respite for the healthcare sector bracing for future price hikes. Trump's decision underscores the administration's focus on healthcare affordability.

However, this relief comes with an expiration date. After two years, a steep increase in tariff is slated, with rates soaring to 100% for one year and a projected 200% subsequently. The measure raises questions about eventual drug pricing implications for millions of American patients.