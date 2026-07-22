FCC Moves to Ban Import of Military-Grade Foreign Drones Amid Security Concerns

The Federal Communications Commission is considering a ban on certain foreign military-grade drones citing national security risks. Exceptions have been made until January 2028 for non-Chinese drones. This move is part of a broader effort by the U.S. government to address security concerns linked to Chinese technology imports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 04:59 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 04:59 IST
FCC Moves to Ban Import of Military-Grade Foreign Drones Amid Security Concerns
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  • United States

The Federal Communications Commission announced a proposed ban on the import of certain military-grade foreign drones, including those with swarming and infrared capabilities. This decision aligns with ongoing efforts by the U.S. to safeguard national security, citing potential risks posed by these technologies.

While non-military-grade drones and specific critical components are exempt from this tentative ruling, the ban focuses on drones that could circumvent traditional defense systems, posing threats to public safety. The order is now open for public comment for 30 days before a final decision is made.

This action is part of a larger strategy initiated prior under President Trump, targeting Chinese tech imports. DJI, a prominent player in the drone market, has challenged this legislation, though the FCC remains firm on bolstering domestic manufacturing.

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