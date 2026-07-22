U.S. Military Strikes Against Iran: A Strategic Showdown

The U.S. military initiated fresh strikes on Iranian targets late Tuesday, marking the 11th consecutive night of American assaults.

The operations are intended to weaken Iran's potential to jeopardize commercial shipping routes in the Strait of Hormuz, according to a statement from the U.S. Central Command issued on platform X.

Strategically vital, the Strait of Hormuz is a key shipping route where tensions have been escalating, prompting the U.S. to undertake these targeted military actions.