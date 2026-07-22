Controversial U.S.-Saudi Nuclear Deal Under Scrutiny

The Trump administration plans to present a nuclear technology-sharing pact with Saudi Arabia to Congress, which lacks critical safeguards to prevent weaponization. Despite former agreements with the UAE, this new pact omits the 'Gold Standard'. Concerns rise over potential arms proliferation in response to Iran's nuclear activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 07:18 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 07:18 IST
Controversial U.S.-Saudi Nuclear Deal Under Scrutiny
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The Trump administration is set to present a controversial nuclear technology-sharing agreement with Saudi Arabia to Congress, lacking certain safeguards against the development of nuclear weapons. As reported by Reuters, senior officials have indicated submission within days or weeks.

The agreement focuses on sharing nuclear power technology, omitting the 'Gold Standard' which prevents uranium enrichment, a move that has drawn significant concern. The resources familiar with the pact state it falls short of including the 'Additional Protocol' for comprehensive oversight by the U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency.

Critics, including some U.S. lawmakers and arms control advocates, fear proliferation risks increase, especially after Saudi statements regarding Iran's nuclear ambitions. The agreement needs Congressional review and potential override of a presidential veto to be enacted. The unfolding events highlight ongoing debates over nuclear nonproliferation standards.

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