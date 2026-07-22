Software Glitch or Political Ploy? Non-Citizen Voting Sparks Controversy

Nearly 400 New Jersey residents, who were non-citizens, accidentally voted due to a software error registering thousands to vote. Despite Republican President Donald Trump’s claims of widespread non-citizen voting, evidence remains scarce. Democratic leaders accuse Trump of exploiting the issue for political gain ahead of the midterm elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 02:46 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 02:46 IST
Software Glitch or Political Ploy? Non-Citizen Voting Sparks Controversy
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A software error led to nearly 400 non-citizens voting in New Jersey, underscoring potential vulnerabilities in the voter registration system. Governor Mikie Sherrill addressed the incident, explaining it stemmed from a software glitch that registered thousands in error, highlighting the importance of addressing such systemic issues.

President Donald Trump and his supporters have seized on the controversy to bolster claims of widespread voter fraud, despite lacking substantial evidence. The discovery in New Jersey is being used to push the SAVE America Act, requiring proof of citizenship for voter registration—a move viewed as voter suppression by Democrats.

As the midterm elections approach, accusations fly between parties regarding election integrity and potential political motivations. Democratic leaders argue Trump aims to undermine upcoming elections, though preliminary analyses show no evidence of outcomes being affected by non-citizen voting.

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