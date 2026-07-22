Judicial Showdown: Prosecutor Sues Trump Over Unlawful Ouster

Roger Rogoff, Seattle's ousted top federal prosecutor, has brought a lawsuit against the Trump administration after being removed from his position last week. This legal battle, filed in Seattle's federal court, questions President Trump's authority to dismiss Rogoff, who was appointed by judges to fill the U.S. attorney vacancy in the Western District of Washington.

The case is poised to test the limits of the President's power concerning the removal of judicially appointed attorneys. Rogoff alleges that his dismissal was unauthorized under the existing legal framework, highlighting potential overreach in executive authority.

This lawsuit represents a significant legal showdown that could set precedents regarding presidential influence and control over judicial appointments, potentially impacting future administrations and their use of executive powers.