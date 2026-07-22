Fueling Tensions: Oil Prices Surge Amid Middle East Conflict

Oil prices surged by 2% reaching a five-week high amid escalating tensions in the Middle East between the U.S. and Iran. Brent and WTI futures experienced significant gains due to concerns over supply disruptions. Conflict in the region and threats to oil logistics are impacting global energy trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 00:32 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 00:32 IST
Fueling Tensions: Oil Prices Surge Amid Middle East Conflict
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  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Oil prices surged by approximately 2% on Tuesday, reaching a five-week high due to escalating tensions in the Middle East. Concerns have risen over potential energy supply disruptions, following increased hostilities between the U.S. and Iran, and a threatened naval blockade of Saudi Arabia by Yemen's Houthi forces. Brent futures saw a significant increase of $1.79, closing at $91.01 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude rose by $1.68 to close at $84.91, marking their highest settlements since June.

This rise in prices comes amidst market fears of unstable logistics, especially if Saudi Arabia’s exports to Asia or Red Sea transit face further disruptions. The situation intensified as two Saudi oil tankers bound for Asia turned around in the Red Sea after threats were made by the Houthis. Conflict expanded with U.S. forces targeting Iran, while Tehran retaliated against U.S. sites, leading to increased threats to global energy supplies and trade routes.

Simultaneously, U.S. oil inventories are drawing attention as energy firms reportedly withdrew 0.5 million barrels of crude from storage during the week ending July 17. The oil market is closely watching for inventory reports from the American Petroleum Institute and the U.S. Energy Information Administration to gauge future supply levels.

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