South Korean President's Ambitious Global Tour

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung is set for a whirlwind international tour spanning five countries from July 24 to August 3, as announced by the presidential office on Wednesday.

During his visits to Brazil, Chile, and Argentina, President Lee will engage in separate summits with each nation’s leaders, highlighting diplomatic relations. His itinerary also includes attending a significant AI summit in San Francisco.

Significant meetings with global tech leaders are slated, including Nvidia's Jensen Huang, OpenAI’s Sam Altman, and Anthropic's Dario Amodei. Additionally, prominent South Korean business figures, such as Samsung's Jay Y. Lee and SK Group's Chey Tae-won, will join the AI summit.