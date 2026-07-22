Trade Talks Unaffected by E-Commerce Dispute

A South Korean official stated that ongoing discussions with Washington regarding trade and security are not hindered by a legal dispute with e-commerce firm Coupang over a substantial data leak. National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac emphasized continuing trade talks despite potential U.S. tariffs under Section 301.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 13:14 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 13:14 IST
Trade Talks Unaffected by E-Commerce Dispute
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  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea maintains that its trade and investment discussions with the U.S. remain on track despite an ongoing dispute with e-commerce company Coupang. The disagreement arises from a data leak involving over 33 million records, contradictory to Coupang's claim of a much smaller scale.

In a press briefing, National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac dismissed the company's lower figures and called for discussions to address the confirmed data breach statistics. This issue does not affect the broader Seoul-Washington talks on trade and security, according to Wi.

Furthermore, Wi indicated that although there is potential for additional tariffs under Section 301, South Korea is actively engaged in negotiations with Washington to navigate these tariff issues.

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