The United Kingdom witnessed an unexpected cooling of inflation last month, thanks in part to a temporary de-escalation in the Iran conflict, which eased fuel prices. Nevertheless, this relief may be short-lived for Prime Minister Andy Burnham, who is grappling with ways to reduce living costs.

Consumer prices saw a 2.6% annual increase in June, marking the weakest rise since March 2025, and down from 2.8% in May. The easing was better than economists' expectations, but renewed Gulf tensions are likely to drive energy costs higher again, making June's dip in inflation perhaps the lowest for this year.

Prime Minister Burnham has quickly acted by implementing tax cuts on energy bills and lowering bus fare caps. Still, analysts warn that rising wholesale energy prices might counteract these measures, possibly pushing inflation to 3.5% by 2026's end, according to Matt Swannell, chief economic adviser at ITEM Club.