Reviving Borders: India and China's Journey Towards Diplomatic Harmony

Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar emphasized the need for fair market access and trade balance with China to improve relations. Following a border clash in 2020, diplomatic efforts in 2024 restored ties. India eased regulations on Chinese investments and resumed direct flights, boosting economic cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 12:54 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 12:54 IST
Reviving Borders: India and China's Journey Towards Diplomatic Harmony
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable diplomatic push, Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar urged his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi to address vital aspects of bilateral relations such as fair market access and trade balance, aiming to mend ties between the neighboring countries.

The relationship saw substantial improvement in 2024 following discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China's President Xi Jinping. Jaishankar also underlined the necessity for predictable supply chains and agreed on regular meetings to reflect mutual priorities, highlighting the importance of peace in border areas as a foundational element for normal ties.

Since October 2024, both nations have resumed direct flights, eased business visa restrictions, and plan to restart border trade after a six-year hiatus. India's imports from China hit $132 billion in the fiscal year 2025/26, despite a trade deficit, indicating deeper economic cooperation as investment regulations on Chinese industries have been relaxed.

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