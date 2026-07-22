At a recent ASEAN meeting, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi navigated complex geopolitics involving tensions in the South China Sea and a proposed U.S.-China summit. The convergence of global diplomats amplified concerns about Middle Eastern conflicts, with Rubio candidly attributing the unrest to Iran.

During the event, Rubio emphasized the strategic importance of preventing Iran from controlling the Strait of Hormuz, warning of potential global repercussions. His remarks were echoed by ASEAN ministers who are cautious about geopolitical commerce as a weapon in the South China Sea disputes, where China's expansive territorial claims are hotly contested.

On the sidelines, diplomatic exchanges highlighted the stakes of regional alliances, amid criticism from some quarters, particularly Australia. China urged calm and discouraged countries from inflaming tensions. Yet, the underlying friction underscores significant trade and security implications for ASEAN members and global stakeholders alike.