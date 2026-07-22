Amnesty International Calls for Probe into Deadly Airstrikes in Kabul

Amnesty International has called for an investigation into Pakistani airstrikes on Kabul, condemned as potential war crimes, targeting a drug rehabilitation center. The strikes killed 269 civilians, with the UN confirming the impact on healthcare facilities. Pakistan claims the targets were military zones, amid ongoing tensions with the Taliban.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 15:09 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 15:09 IST
Amnesty International Calls for Probe into Deadly Airstrikes in Kabul
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Amnesty International has requested an investigation into airstrikes conducted by Pakistan in Kabul this March, characterizing them as potential war crimes. The strikes led to the deaths of at least 269 civilians and injured 122 others, according to the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan.

The strikes have been condemned for their impact on a drug rehabilitation center in Kabul. Amnesty asserts there is no evidence supporting Pakistan's claims that military infrastructure was the target, highlighting violations of international humanitarian law principles meant to safeguard civilians.

This incident is part of ongoing tensions between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban government, with border clashes intensifying recently. Pakistan justifies these actions as necessary responses to increased militant attacks, while the Taliban denies any support for militant activities against Pakistan.

TRENDING

1
Centre Launches ₹175 Crore Mission to Boost Meghalaya’s Lakadong Turmeric

Centre Launches ₹175 Crore Mission to Boost Meghalaya’s Lakadong Turmeric

Afghanistan
2
Taiwan Tests Communication Endurance in Civil Defence Drills

Taiwan Tests Communication Endurance in Civil Defence Drills

Taiwan
3
Tropical Storm Bertha Emerges Off Alabama Coast

Tropical Storm Bertha Emerges Off Alabama Coast

United States
4
Nicaragua’s Electoral Freeze: Ortega's Grip Tightens

Nicaragua’s Electoral Freeze: Ortega's Grip Tightens

Nicaragua

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Governance Has a Human Problem: Rules Can Be Safe, Fair and Still Fail Society

Green Power, Old Injustices: Colombia’s Energy Transition at a Crossroads

Before Driverless Cars Scale, Cities Need to Rewrite the Rules

Why the Future of Virology Depends on Explainable and Equitable AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026