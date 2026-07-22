Amnesty International Calls for Probe into Deadly Airstrikes in Kabul

Amnesty International has requested an investigation into airstrikes conducted by Pakistan in Kabul this March, characterizing them as potential war crimes. The strikes led to the deaths of at least 269 civilians and injured 122 others, according to the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan.

The strikes have been condemned for their impact on a drug rehabilitation center in Kabul. Amnesty asserts there is no evidence supporting Pakistan's claims that military infrastructure was the target, highlighting violations of international humanitarian law principles meant to safeguard civilians.

This incident is part of ongoing tensions between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban government, with border clashes intensifying recently. Pakistan justifies these actions as necessary responses to increased militant attacks, while the Taliban denies any support for militant activities against Pakistan.