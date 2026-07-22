FDIC's Sweeping Reforms: From Scandal to Change

In the wake of a sexual harassment scandal, the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation has disciplined eight employees, marking a significant shift from past practices. Among those disciplined was a senior manager, as the agency moves to address issues highlighted in a 2023 report.

The FDIC's recent actions, which include firings, suspensions, and resignations, aim to rectify systematic failures previously found in its anti-harassment programs. An independent review revealed a history of misconduct that had been tolerated at senior levels.

Leadership turnover and new policies are part of the agency's effort to foster a more accountable workplace culture. While the FDIC asserts substantial progress, experts maintain that proof of meaningful change is still required.