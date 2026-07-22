Thailand Constructs Permanent Border Fence Amid Ongoing Tensions

Thailand has completed the first section of a permanent border fence along its border with Cambodia. This comes amid ongoing tensions following past conflicts. The reinforced concrete structure aims to enhance security. Further extensions and assessments are planned for the 817-km frontier.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 15:42 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 15:42 IST
Thailand Constructs Permanent Border Fence Amid Ongoing Tensions
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  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thailand has announced the completion of the first segment of a long-term border fence along its boundary with Cambodia. This strategic initiative comes in response to recent tensions and conflicts between the neighboring Southeast Asian countries.

A high-ranking official, Chief of Defence Forces General Ukrit Boontanon, described the newly constructed 1.3-km stretch in the eastern Pong Nam Ron district as 'stable, strong, and durable.' Comprising reinforced concrete panels topped with steel mesh and concertina wire, the fence has been built to provide lasting security.

The Thai military plans to extend the fencing by more than 7 km while evaluating the rest of the 817-km border for similar development. This effort follows a series of violent clashes in the past year that resulted in significant casualties and displacement, eventually leading to a bilateral ceasefire.

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