Diplomatic Tensions Rise Over Journalist's Repeat Detention

Alican Uludag, a Deutsche Welle correspondent, has been repeatedly detained in Turkey, causing diplomatic friction with Germany. Detained on suspicions of inciting hatred, his arrests highlight Turkey's stance on press freedom. The German government expressed irritation but refrained from intervening as Uludag is not a German national.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 19:01 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 19:01 IST
Diplomatic Tensions Rise Over Journalist's Repeat Detention
Correspondent
  • Country:
  • Turkey

On Wednesday, a German government spokesperson expressed significant discontent over the renewed detention of Deutsche Welle correspondent Alican Uludag in Turkey. The unfolding situation exacerbates existing diplomatic tensions between Berlin and Ankara.

Uludag was detained on fresh charges, including inciting hatred and disseminating misleading information, as per the Turkish prosecutor's office. His earlier arrest in February involved allegations of insulting the president via social media, sparking international concerns over Turkey's press freedom record.

Despite the gravity of the situation, Germany's consulates and embassy in Turkey will not engage directly since Uludag is not a German citizen. The case underscores Turkey's commitments to the freedom of the press under international agreements.

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