Historic Talks Aim for Lasting Peace Between Lebanon and Israel
Lebanon and Israel are engaging in U.S.-brokered talks to finalize an agreement for Israeli troop withdrawal and Lebanese army deployment in southern Lebanon. The talks, moved to Italy, aim to disarm Hezbollah and end decades of conflict. Initial progress has been made with the first Israeli withdrawal from Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh.
- Country:
- United States
Lebanon and Israel are set to engage in another round of U.S.-mediated discussions on August 4 in Italy, following a Lebanese official's announcement reported by Reuters. These discussions aim at Israeli troop withdrawal and Lebanese army deployment in the southern sector of Lebanon as part of a historic agreement.
Direct ambassador-level discussions between these two countries, which have no formal diplomatic ties, are highly unusual after decades of military conflict. Previously, five U.S.-hosted meetings had laid the groundwork for a deal involving Hezbollah's disarmament and progressive withdrawal of Israeli forces.
The talks have since moved to Rome, where details regarding the implementation of pilot zones are being hashed out. In a significant milestone, Israeli forces have begun pulling back from parts of southern Lebanon, specifically Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh, marking a first step towards a broader peace arrangement.
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