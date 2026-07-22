Historic Talks Aim for Lasting Peace Between Lebanon and Israel

Lebanon and Israel are set to engage in another round of U.S.-mediated discussions on August 4 in Italy, following a Lebanese official's announcement reported by Reuters. These discussions aim at Israeli troop withdrawal and Lebanese army deployment in the southern sector of Lebanon as part of a historic agreement.

Direct ambassador-level discussions between these two countries, which have no formal diplomatic ties, are highly unusual after decades of military conflict. Previously, five U.S.-hosted meetings had laid the groundwork for a deal involving Hezbollah's disarmament and progressive withdrawal of Israeli forces.

The talks have since moved to Rome, where details regarding the implementation of pilot zones are being hashed out. In a significant milestone, Israeli forces have begun pulling back from parts of southern Lebanon, specifically Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh, marking a first step towards a broader peace arrangement.