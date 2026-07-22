Trevor Immelman's Return: A Historic Assistant Role at the Presidents Cup
Trevor Immelman, the 2008 Masters champion, is set to join the International Team as an assistant for the upcoming Presidents Cup against the United States. This announcement was made by team captain Geoff Ogilvy. The event will take place at the Medinah Country Club near Chicago.
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- United States
Trevor Immelman, the acclaimed winner of the 2008 Masters, is poised to enhance the International Team's strategy at the Presidents Cup as an assistant. The announcement was made by the team's captain, Geoff Ogilvy, on Wednesday.
The Presidents Cup, a pivotal golf event, will see Immelman participating alongside seasoned strategies against the United States. His return as an assistant marks a significant addition to the team dynamics.
The tournament is slated to take place at the prestigious Medinah Country Club just outside Chicago, promising a showdown of skills and strategy on the international golfing stage.