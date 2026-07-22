Trevor Immelman's Return: A Historic Assistant Role at the Presidents Cup

Trevor Immelman, the acclaimed winner of the 2008 Masters, is poised to enhance the International Team's strategy at the Presidents Cup as an assistant. The announcement was made by the team's captain, Geoff Ogilvy, on Wednesday.

The Presidents Cup, a pivotal golf event, will see Immelman participating alongside seasoned strategies against the United States. His return as an assistant marks a significant addition to the team dynamics.

The tournament is slated to take place at the prestigious Medinah Country Club just outside Chicago, promising a showdown of skills and strategy on the international golfing stage.