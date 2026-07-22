Fraud Allegations Rock Southern Water: Former CEO Charged

Matthew Wright, ex-CEO of Southern Water, faces serious charges of conspiring to defraud Britain's Environment Agency through alleged manipulation of wastewater treatment checks, according to statements made by the regulator on Wednesday.

The Environment Agency claims that Wright, along with three former colleagues, engaged in a scheme to defraud both the agency and water regulator Ofwat from 2012 to 2017, circumventing penalties amounting to at least £45 million. Wright's attempt to dismiss these charges was rejected by the High Court on Wednesday.

This development occurs amid rising public dissatisfaction with privatized water firms in the UK, particularly over sewage management. The case is set to proceed at Medway Magistrates' Court, with potential consequences including up to 10 years' imprisonment for those convicted.