Indian Navy commissions indigenous warship INS Malvan

The Indian Navy has commissioned INS Malvan, the second indigenously designed and built Mahe-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC), strengthening India's coastal defence and underwater warfare capabilities. The warship was commissioned at Karwar on 22 July 2026 during a ceremony attended by senior military leaders and defence officials.

The event was presided over by Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, in the presence of Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command.

Indigenous warship strengthens naval capabilities

INS Malvan is the second of eight ASW-SWCs being built by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) and the sixth of 16 ships of its class to enter service with the Indian Navy. Built with more than 80% indigenous content, the vessel reflects India's efforts to strengthen domestic defence manufacturing under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The ship has been designed for underwater surveillance, anti-submarine warfare, mine warfare and low-intensity maritime operations, enhancing coastal security and maritime domain awareness. The Navy said INS Malvan will operate alongside larger warships, submarines and naval aircraft to improve India's readiness across the maritime domain.

Inspired by India's maritime heritage

The ship is named after the historic coastal town of Malvan in Maharashtra, a region closely associated with the maritime legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It also carries forward the legacy of an earlier Indian Naval minesweeper of the same name that remained in service until 2003.

Its crest features the Bagh Nakha (Tiger's Claw), representing courage, agility and the ability to strike swiftly and silently. The surrounding waves symbolise the Indian Navy's constant vigilance in protecting the nation's coastline and maritime interests. The ship's motto, "Silent Claws," reflects its stealth and combat capability.

Call for greater defence self-reliance

Addressing the gathering, Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh stressed the importance of protecting sea lines of communication to ensure uninterrupted maritime trade during a period of global uncertainty. He praised the Indian Navy's progress in indigenous warship construction and suggested that the Navy's practice of embedding officers within shipbuilding projects could serve as a model for accelerating self-reliance across the wider defence sector.

He also reiterated the importance of tri-service integration, calling for closer cooperation between the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force to strengthen India's ability to respond effectively to future security challenges.

The induction of INS Malvan further enhances the Indian Navy's anti-submarine warfare capability while reinforcing its objective of remaining combat-ready, credible, cohesive and future-ready to safeguard India's maritime interests.