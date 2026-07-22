Ayush Ministry opens Prakriti Café to promote healthy eating

The Ministry of Ayush has launched Prakriti Café at Ayush Bhawan in New Delhi, introducing a workplace initiative that encourages healthier eating habits through traditional Indian nutrition. The café is the first of its kind within the ministry and has been designed to promote the principles of Ayush Ahaar, which focuses on wholesome and balanced diets inspired by India's traditional knowledge systems.

The café was inaugurated by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush Prataprao Jadhav, who said healthy living begins with everyday choices, especially the food people consume.

Café promotes nutritious daily food choices

Speaking at the inauguration, Shri Jadhav said food plays a central role in maintaining good health and should be viewed as an essential part of overall wellness. He said initiatives such as Ayush Ahaar aim to build greater awareness about nutritious, balanced meals that support healthier lifestyles.

The minister also expressed concern over changing dietary habits and the growing popularity of junk food, which he said is contributing to lifestyle-related diseases, particularly among younger people. He said Prakriti Café offers an opportunity for employees and visitors to experience healthy, affordable meals as part of their daily routine.

Traditional recipes meet modern workplace wellness

Ayush Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha said the café brings the principles of Ayush into everyday life by encouraging mindful eating and healthier food habits.

The menu includes a range of nutritious dishes such as beetroot and oats cutlets, kosambari, millet dhokla, khandvi, oats poha, little millet vegetable upma and makhana kheer prepared with jaggery. Visitors can also choose from beverages including coconut water, tulsi-ginger tea and green tea. The ministry said the offerings have been developed to encourage balanced nutrition while showcasing traditional Indian dietary practices.

Supporting preventive healthcare

The Ministry of Ayush said the launch of Prakriti Café is part of its broader efforts to promote preventive healthcare by integrating healthy lifestyle practices into everyday workplaces. Senior ministry officials and employees attended the inauguration, which the ministry described as another step towards creating work environments that support health, wellness and mindful living through the principles of Ayush.