ICAR-CISH–APEDA Sea route breakthrough boosts India's fresh mango exports

India has achieved a significant milestone in fresh mango exports after successfully shipping 12.5 tonnes of Dashehari and Langra mangoes from Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, to Dubai by sea, demonstrating that premium Indian mangoes can retain their quality even after an extended transit period.

The consignment was exported to Lulu Group in the United Arab Emirates by Shehnaz Export in partnership with Attashi Global, using a sea-route export protocol jointly developed by the ICAR-Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture (ICAR-CISH), Lucknow, and the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

Technology helps preserve quality during long voyage

The mangoes were harvested on 22 June 2026 and underwent scientific post-harvest treatment before being packed at an Amroha pack house. Researchers used METWASH, a shelf-life extension technology developed by ICAR-CISH, followed by grading, packing and transportation in a 40-foot refrigerated container under a continuous cold chain.

Although the shipment took 25 days to reach Dubai because of delays caused by Western Disturbances, nearly 90% of the fruit remained in good marketable condition upon arrival on 17 July 2026. The successful outcome confirmed that the technology can protect fruit quality during long-distance sea transport.

Lower transport costs increase farmers' earnings

The successful commercial shipment offers a more affordable alternative to air freight, which has traditionally been the preferred option for exporting fresh mangoes. Officials said the lower logistics costs enabled exporters to pay farmers ₹15 to ₹20 more per kilogram than conventional export channels, improving farm incomes while keeping Indian mangoes competitive in international markets. The shipment is also the first successful commercial sea export of Dashehari and Langra mangoes from Uttar Pradesh to Dubai under such an extended harvest-to-market transit period.

New opportunities for global markets

The success of the sea-route protocol is expected to encourage more exporters to shift towards sea freight for fresh mango exports, particularly to Gulf countries where demand for Indian mangoes remains strong. ICAR-CISH and APEDA believe the technology can be adopted by other mango-producing states, helping expand India's presence in international markets while reducing transport costs, increasing export earnings and creating better returns for mango growers.