U.S. Quarantine Policies During Congo Ebola Outbreak Stir Legal Concerns

Amidst growing concern over Ebola, U.S. health officials have quarantined 14 American citizens at a New York military base. The group returned from the Democratic Republic of Congo, where an Ebola outbreak persists. Despite showing no symptoms, the travelers were prevented from entering the United States directly.

This move reflects the Trump administration's escalated efforts to keep Ebola from American shores, leading to unease among public health experts and legal analysts. Critics argue that denying entry to U.S. citizens, even if potentially exposed to Ebola, poses legal problems. Current policies require citizens in Congo to quarantine for 21 days before commercial flights home are an option.

The controversial quarantine orders, such as the 'do-not-board' directive, have sparked debates, with legal experts questioning their adherence to American citizens' rights. Meanwhile, the CDC makes admission decisions on a case-by-case basis, highlighting the chaotic government response. The quarantine policy, overseen by Major General Scott M. Naumann at Fort Drum, ensured medical evaluations and minimal disruption to military operations.