President Murmu unveils Mahatma Gandhi bust in North Macedonia

President Droupadi Murmu and North Macedonian President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova jointly unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the Museum of the City of Skopje, describing the tribute as a symbol of the enduring friendship between the two countries and their shared commitment to peace and humanity. The ceremony formed part of President Murmu's official visit to North Macedonia during her three-nation tour.

Addressing the gathering, President Murmu said Mahatma Gandhi may have belonged to India, but his ideals belong to the entire world. She said his life proved that truth and non-violence are powerful tools for achieving justice, dignity and freedom rather than signs of weakness.

She noted that Gandhi's teachings continue to hold special significance at a time when many parts of the world face conflict, intolerance and division. His belief in dialogue, compassion and peaceful coexistence, she said, can inspire people to reject hatred, resolve differences through peaceful means and serve society with courage and empathy.

Monument celebrates India-North Macedonia friendship

President Murmu said the newly unveiled bust would serve as a lasting reminder of the close ties between India and North Macedonia while reflecting their shared values of peace, tolerance and humanity.

The event was attended by Skopje Mayor Orce Gjorgjievski, Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya, and Members of Parliament Dr Dinesh Sharma and Vijay Baghel, who were part of the Indian delegation.

Visit honours Mother Teresa's legacy

Earlier in the day, President Murmu and President Siljanovska-Davkova visited the Memorial of Mother Teresa in Skopje. Mother Teresa was born in Skopje and lived there until 1928 before joining the Sisters of Loreto in Ireland and later moving to India. She was awarded India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, in 1980 in recognition of her humanitarian work and selfless service. President Murmu is scheduled to travel to Bucharest, Romania, on 23 July, marking the final stop of her three-nation visit.