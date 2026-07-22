Debate Over Drone Strikes in Haiti: U.S. and Vectus Global's Controversial Partnership

U.S. security officials consider deepening ties with Erik Prince's company, Vectus Global, in Haiti despite escalating civilian casualties from drone strikes. Human Rights Watch reports over 1,200 deaths since operations began. This collaboration aims to combat armed gangs in the country as the U.N.-backed mission struggles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-07-2026 22:07 IST | Created: 22-07-2026 22:07 IST
Debate Over Drone Strikes in Haiti: U.S. and Vectus Global's Controversial Partnership
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U.S. security officials are weighing closer collaboration with the private military company Vectus Global in Haiti. Led by Erik Prince, a noted ally of former President Donald Trump, Vectus Global has been at the center of controversy due to drone strikes linked to civilian casualties.

Since its involvement in Haiti beginning March 2025, the firm has conducted drone operations as part of Haiti's government-run Task Force. This effort targets armed gangs controlling large areas; however, Human Rights Watch highlights over 1,243 deaths, including significant civilian casualties.

Despite this, some praise the aggressive approach for pushing gangs on the defensive amid a broader security crisis. U.S. officials, including Colonel Justin Gorkowski, note efforts to mitigate risks, yet concerns persist about the legal and ethical dimensions of lethal force.

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