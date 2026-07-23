Tanker Incident Sparks Concerns Near Saudi Arabia

A tanker roughly 70 nautical miles southwest of Saudi Arabia's Al Shuqaiq was hit by an unidentified projectile, according to a report from the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO). The projectile resulted in a fire aboard the vessel.

The UKMTO confirmed there have been no casualties or environmental damage resulting from this incident. The crew aboard the tanker is actively engaged in efforts to extinguish the fire.

Details about the nature or source of the projectile remain unclear. Authorities are likely to conduct further investigations to determine the cause and prevent similar future occurrences in the area.