Nuclear Ambitions: The U.S.-Saudi Arabia Enrichment Pact Controversy

The Trump administration is backing a nuclear energy agreement with Saudi Arabia, allowing the kingdom to enrich uranium and process spent atomic fuel. This move has raised concerns among U.S. lawmakers and regional states over potential weapons proliferation risks.

Discussions between Washington and Riyadh have been ongoing for years, focusing on a nuclear cooperation deal that grants Saudi Arabia access to U.S. technology, while offering American companies opportunities for lucrative contracts to build Saudi atomic energy facilities. Despite Saudi Arabia's commitment to the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, the absence of safeguards like those typically sought by Washington has intensified worries, especially given recent tensions with Iran over similar enrichment activities.

While Saudi Arabia seeks to lower emissions and reserve oil for export through nuclear power, its ambitions remain under scrutiny. Concerns about a potential regional nuclear arms race, fueled by Saudi Arabia's stance in relation to Iran's nuclear capabilities, persist, as the U.S.-Saudi pact could benefit American industries yet strain international alliances.