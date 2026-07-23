Lina Khan Named NYC Economic Development Chair Amid Rent Freeze Lawsuit

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani appointed Lina Khan as the board chair of NYC Economic Development Corporation. Meanwhile, a group of city landlords launched a lawsuit against a new rent freeze policy that Mamdani supports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 02:52 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 02:52 IST
Lina Khan Named NYC Economic Development Chair Amid Rent Freeze Lawsuit
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant appointment, Lina Khan, former Chair of the Federal Trade Commission, has been named the board chair of the New York City Economic Development Corporation by Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

This announcement coincides with a legal battle initiated by a coalition of New York City landlords aiming to overturn a recently sanctioned rent freeze policy.

The rent freeze has been a contentious issue, with Mamdani being a strong proponent, leading to heightened tensions between his administration and property owners.

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