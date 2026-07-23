Federal Judge Questions Evidence in J&J Talc Litigation

A judge has expressed skepticism about evidence provided by 69,000 plaintiffs alleging Johnson & Johnson's talc products caused ovarian cancer. Two expert testimonies failed to conclusively link the products to cancer. Plaintiffs must provide strong evidence by November 19 or risk dismissal. J&J maintains the safety of its talc products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 03:12 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 03:12 IST
Federal Judge Questions Evidence in J&J Talc Litigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A federal judge has cast doubt on the claims of approximately 69,000 individuals who allege Johnson & Johnson's talc products caused ovarian cancer. The judge emphasized the need for concrete evidence, warning that lawsuits could be dismissed without it.

The statements of experts Judith Wolf and Daniel Clarke-Pearson, presented in May during preparation for bellwether trials, were deemed insufficient to conclusively link talcum powder to cancer. These trials are meant to evaluate the potential of thousands of consolidated claims in New Jersey's federal court.

Judge Rukhsanah Singh highlighted the uncertainty in the experts' testimony and gave plaintiffs until November 19 to substantiate their claims. Johnson & Johnson has consistently denied the allegations, asserting its talc is safe. The litigation, paused due to J&J's unsuccessful bankruptcy attempts, resumed in March 2025.

TRENDING

1
NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

India
2
Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

India
3
Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

United States
4
Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

A Just Transition Is Not Automatic: Exposing the Poverty Risks of Going Green

When Malaria Is Only Half the Story: A Global Warning for Health Systems

AI Governance Has a Human Problem: Rules Can Be Safe, Fair and Still Fail Society

Green Power, Old Injustices: Colombia’s Energy Transition at a Crossroads

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026