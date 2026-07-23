Federal Judge Questions Evidence in J&J Talc Litigation

A federal judge has cast doubt on the claims of approximately 69,000 individuals who allege Johnson & Johnson's talc products caused ovarian cancer. The judge emphasized the need for concrete evidence, warning that lawsuits could be dismissed without it.

The statements of experts Judith Wolf and Daniel Clarke-Pearson, presented in May during preparation for bellwether trials, were deemed insufficient to conclusively link talcum powder to cancer. These trials are meant to evaluate the potential of thousands of consolidated claims in New Jersey's federal court.

Judge Rukhsanah Singh highlighted the uncertainty in the experts' testimony and gave plaintiffs until November 19 to substantiate their claims. Johnson & Johnson has consistently denied the allegations, asserting its talc is safe. The litigation, paused due to J&J's unsuccessful bankruptcy attempts, resumed in March 2025.