Shooting Stirs Tension: ICE Facility Protest Turns Violent

Brandon Booth, an employee at a Denver-area ICE facility, was charged with assault after allegedly shooting a protester during a demonstration. The incident is among recent tensions involving ICE operations. The facility has faced criticism over detainee conditions, while the wounded protester has returned to activism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 06:51 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 06:51 IST
Shooting Stirs Tension: ICE Facility Protest Turns Violent
  • Country:
  • United States

A man working at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility near Denver has been charged with assault, following a shooting incident involving a protester, local prosecutors announced on Wednesday.

Brandon Booth, a 42-year-old employee of the GEO Group, allegedly fired at two women demonstrating outside the GEO-operated ICE processing center in Aurora, Colorado. The event occurred after a verbal dispute with the protesters, who were capturing images of employees' vehicles.

The shooting incident adds to growing tensions surrounding ICE operations, as similar events in Houston, Texas, and Biddeford, Maine have drawn public scrutiny. Criticism continues to mount regarding the treatment of detainees at such facilities, driven by concerns from migrant rights and civil liberties groups.

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