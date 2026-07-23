Amish Shah's Victory in Arizona's Democratic Primary

Moderate Amish Shah has secured a win in the Democratic Party primary election for Arizona's first congressional district. This victory is a crucial step for Democrats aiming to gain majority control of the House. Republican David Schweikert, the current representative, is pursuing the governorship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 07:47 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 07:47 IST
Amish Shah's Victory in Arizona's Democratic Primary
  • Country:
  • United States

Amish Shah, a moderate candidate, emerged victorious in the Democratic primary election for Arizona's first congressional district, a significant win according to media projections.

The Democrats' strategy to secure a majority in the House hinges on winning key races, including this pivotal contest on November 3.

Current Republican Representative David Schweikert is not seeking re-election as he aims for the governor's position, creating a crucial opportunity for a Democratic takeover.

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