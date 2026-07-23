Red Sea Tensions: Houthis Target Saudi Oil Tankers, U.S. Strikes Iran

The Iranian-aligned Houthis claimed strikes on two Saudi oil tankers, escalating tensions in the Red Sea and potentially impacting global oil supplies. Coordinated efforts by Iran and the Houthis threaten maritime routes. The U.S. launched new strikes on Iran after President Trump's directive, further intensifying the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 07:16 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 07:16 IST
Red Sea Tensions: Houthis Target Saudi Oil Tankers, U.S. Strikes Iran
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The Iranian-backed Houthis escalated tensions on Thursday by claiming responsibility for military strikes against two Saudi oil tankers, sparking concerns over potential disruptions to global oil supplies. This move is part of a wider conflict involving Iran, which is attempting to control strategic maritime routes.

The U.S. responded with a series of strikes on Iran under President Trump's orders, marking a continuing cycle of hostilities. Analysts suggest the blockade tactics by the Houthis could be a strategic maneuver by Iran to gain leverage amid increasing global scrutiny.

In the background, tensions continue to rise as Trump has threatened Iranian infrastructure, further escalating the conflict. Iran's response includes targeting U.S. military assets and vital infrastructure in regional countries, demonstrating the increasing volatility in the region.

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