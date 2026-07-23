Global Diplomatic Pressures Intensify Amid Middle East Turmoil and South China Sea Tensions

Top diplomats from Asia, Europe and North America assembled at the ASEAN Regional Forum in Manila to discuss peaceful resolutions amid escalating Middle East conflict and South China Sea tensions. The meeting, attended by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and international leaders, underscores the urgent need for regional peace and stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 07:40 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 07:40 IST
Global Diplomatic Pressures Intensify Amid Middle East Turmoil and South China Sea Tensions
  • Country:
  • Philippines

In Manila, diplomats from Asia, Europe, and North America convened at the ASEAN Regional Forum, emphasizing the need for peace in light of escalating Middle East violence and tensions in the South China Sea.

The forum, attended by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and top officials from Russia, the EU, and more, highlights the region's dependence on Middle East oil and the global inflation it has spurred.

The discussions focused not only on the Middle East fallout but also on the long-standing South China Sea disputes, particularly involving China and the Philippines, with calls for resisting foreign interference and maintaining regional stability.

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