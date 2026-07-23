In Manila, diplomats from Asia, Europe, and North America convened at the ASEAN Regional Forum, emphasizing the need for peace in light of escalating Middle East violence and tensions in the South China Sea.

The forum, attended by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and top officials from Russia, the EU, and more, highlights the region's dependence on Middle East oil and the global inflation it has spurred.

The discussions focused not only on the Middle East fallout but also on the long-standing South China Sea disputes, particularly involving China and the Philippines, with calls for resisting foreign interference and maintaining regional stability.