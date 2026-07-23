Asian Markets Surge Amid Technology Investments and Geopolitical Tensions

Asian stocks rose following U.S. technology capital spending plans benefiting regional chipmakers. However, rising oil prices from Middle East tensions stirred inflation concerns, impacting U.S. Treasury yields. The tech spending on AI infrastructure boosted Asian markets, yet investor caution remained due to geopolitical risks and currency fluctuations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 07:10 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 07:10 IST
Asian Markets Surge Amid Technology Investments and Geopolitical Tensions
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Asian stocks witnessed a notable rise on Thursday, influenced by significant capital spending plans announced by U.S. technology firms that promise to benefit chipmakers in the region. However, escalating conflict in the Middle East pushed oil prices to six-week highs, raising global inflationary concerns and impacting short-term U.S. Treasury yields.

Brent crude futures saw a 2% increase, reaching $96 per barrel after recent U.S. military actions against Iran and Yemen's Houthis, further complicating the regional conflict affecting global markets. According to Thierry Wizman from Macquarie Group, the impact of rising oil prices on global growth is a significant concern.

This optimistic outlook for Asian chipmakers stemmed from continuous AI infrastructure investments by tech giants like Alphabet and Tesla, leading South Korea's KOSPI to gain over 3%, bolstered by SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics. Despite geopolitical tensions, the extensive focus on AI investments remains a critical point of interest for investors.

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