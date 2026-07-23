Clash at Sea: Water Cannon Incident Heightens Tensions

A Chinese coast guard vessel fired a water cannon at a Philippine fisheries vessel near Scarborough Shoal, a contested area in the South China Sea. This action, deemed a violation of international maritime regulations, occurred during ASEAN meetings in Manila, escalating tensions between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 12:08 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 12:08 IST
Clash at Sea: Water Cannon Incident Heightens Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

A Chinese coast guard vessel targeted a Philippine fisheries vessel with a water cannon in Scarborough Shoal, a highly contested area in the South China Sea, according to a Philippine Coast Guard official.

The incident, described as an indirect hit, violated the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea, endangering Filipino personnel, stated Philippine spokesperson Jay Tarriela. The tense altercation unfolded as Southeast Asian foreign ministers, including China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi, convened in Manila for ASEAN meetings.

China later defended its actions, asserting sovereignty over the disputed shoal and claiming the Philippine vessel intruded into its waters. The incident marks the second conflict this week, intensifying the already fraught relationship between Manila and Beijing in one of Asia's most contested maritime regions.

TRENDING

1
NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

NBA releases ₹6.67 crore to boost biodiversity in cotton-growing states

India
2
Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

Indian scientists develop eco-friendly lubricant using borophene

India
3
Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

Trump Attends Solemn Ceremony for Fallen Soldiers

United States
4
Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

Maduro's U.S. Trial Date Proposed for 2027 Amid Drug Trafficking Charges

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

A Just Transition Is Not Automatic: Exposing the Poverty Risks of Going Green

When Malaria Is Only Half the Story: A Global Warning for Health Systems

AI Governance Has a Human Problem: Rules Can Be Safe, Fair and Still Fail Society

Green Power, Old Injustices: Colombia’s Energy Transition at a Crossroads

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026