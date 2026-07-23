Clash at Sea: Water Cannon Incident Heightens Tensions

A Chinese coast guard vessel targeted a Philippine fisheries vessel with a water cannon in Scarborough Shoal, a highly contested area in the South China Sea, according to a Philippine Coast Guard official.

The incident, described as an indirect hit, violated the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea, endangering Filipino personnel, stated Philippine spokesperson Jay Tarriela. The tense altercation unfolded as Southeast Asian foreign ministers, including China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi, convened in Manila for ASEAN meetings.

China later defended its actions, asserting sovereignty over the disputed shoal and claiming the Philippine vessel intruded into its waters. The incident marks the second conflict this week, intensifying the already fraught relationship between Manila and Beijing in one of Asia's most contested maritime regions.