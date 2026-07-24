Eastern Cape Launches Grain Drive to Grow Commercial Farmers

Emerging grain farmers in the Eastern Cape are set to receive stronger support to build sustainable businesses and reach reliable markets through the province's new Grain Commercialisation Chapter. The initiative was launched during a Grain Commercialisation Chapter event and Harvest Day at Sonskyn Farm in the Elundini Local Municipality. It forms part of the Eastern Cape Department of Rural Development and Agrarian Reform's wider Agriculture Commercialisation Programme.

Eastern Cape Agriculture MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe said the department has allocated R80 million to the grain and oilseeds value chain in the 2026/27 financial year. The funding will support grain and oilseed production on 24,000 hectares across the province. It is intended to strengthen farmers' production capacity, unlock economic opportunities and connect producers to agricultural value chains that can support lasting income.

Kontsiwe said government support is focused on helping farmers progress from subsistence production into commercially viable enterprises. Young people, women and producers involved in grain, wool, citrus, livestock and poultry are among those expected to benefit from this broader approach.

Grain production supports food and livestock

The MEC said grain farming has an important role in improving food security while supplying feed for livestock production. This is especially relevant in the Joe Gqabi District, which is known for wool production and has seen strong performance from farmers this year.

Quality livestock depends on dependable, nutritious feed, making local grain production important for farmers raising animals as well as households that rely on affordable food supplies.

The new chapter is expected to help grain growers improve their access to support, production inputs and commercial markets, creating stronger links between farms and buyers.

Young farmer shows commercial potential

The Harvest Day also highlighted the experience of 21-year-old farmer Iviwe Sondlo, who leases Sonskyn Farm, where the event was held.

Sondlo developed an interest in farming as a child after learning to operate a tractor with his father. In 2025, he and his cousin leased the farm and planted maize on 47 hectares.

They now plan to introduce more grain crops, expand the enterprise and create work opportunities for other young people. Their produce is already supplied to established buyers, including BKB in Nqanqarhu, formerly Maclear, and Bester in Mthatha.

Building the next generation of farmers

The department said Sondlo's story reflects its goal of attracting young people to agriculture and helping them become commercial producers. By combining funding, targeted support and market access, the Grain Commercialisation Chapter is expected to create a stronger base for emerging farmers while supporting rural jobs, food security and agricultural growth across the Eastern Cape.